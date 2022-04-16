Telugu Actress Krithi Shetty’s Adorable Childhood Photos Go Viral

Actress Krithi Shetty has already made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry though she is just three films old. She has worked with some big names in the industry. Her debut movie Uppena, which released in 2021, became a big hit. She acted in the film opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi. She also played the female lead opposite Nani in Shyam Singha Roy, which released in December last year. The period drama became a blockbuster. Now, Kirthi has a couple of films in the pipeline.

Recently, she shared a series of photos from her childhood on Instagram. In the photos the Kannada beauty is seen adorning nature. She is wearing a sleeveless light blue dress with a brown buckle on her waist. She captioned the photos as, “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them”. The photos have garnered more than 6.4 lakh likes.

Advertisement

She is currently working with Telugu star Ram Pothineni in The Warrior. The film is directed by the Tamil director N.Lingusamy. The film will be released by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. The film is expected to hit the silver screen simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages on July 14. The film will see Ram Pothineni in the role of a police officer. The music of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is also slated for a Hindi release and the dubbing rights reportedly have been sold for Rs 16 crore.

Recently, the actress shared the poster of the film on Twitter on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year.

Presently, she is shooting for the upcoming film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. She will be playing the female lead opposite Sudheer Babu in the movie. Shetty also signed an untitled Tamil film to be directed by Bala. She will play the female lead opposite Suriya in the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.