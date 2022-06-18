Telugu Actress Madhu Shalini Gets Married to Tamil Actor Gokul Anand

Telugu actress Madhu Shalini, who was recently in the news for her latest web series 9 Hours, surprised all her fans by sharing her marriage photo. The actress got married to Tamil actor Gokul Anand at a private ceremony attended by only family members and close friends. The wedding took place on June 16 at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad.

Madhu’s marriage became public after the actress posted a photo with Gokul on Twitter. “Thank you for all the love we’ve received. We look forward to the new chapter of our lives with hope and gratitude in our hearts. Love Madhu Shalini & Gokul,” she tweeted.

It came as a sweet surprise for her fans and many didn’t take long to congratulate the couple and shower their blessings on the newlyweds. One user wrote, “Congratulations and all the best for your Married Life God Bless.”

Thank you for all the love we’ve received. We look forward to the new chapter of our lives with hope and gratitude in our hearts. Love MADHU SHALINI & GOKUL ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6YLREAZo8L — MADHU SHALINI (@iamMadhuShalini) June 17, 2022

The duo appeared together in the 2019 Tamil drama Pancharaaksharam. Vairamuthu produced the film under the banner of Paradox Productions, which was released on December 27. The film was hailed by fans and critics as India’s first psychological supernatural adventure thriller. Yuva was the cinematographer and KS Sundaramurthy was the music director of the suspense thriller.

Madhu gained popularity after her performance in Kamal Haasan starrer Cheekati Rajyam, which released in 2015. Her role with the popular star made headlines. In the same year, she portrayed a reporter in Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh starrer Gopala Gopala. Madhu has recently appeared in the web series Expiry Date and Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari, among other ventures.

She made her debut with the film Kitakitalu, which starred Allari Naresh as the hero. She played the film’s second heroine.

Gokul Anand, on the other hand, made his acting debut in the 2017 Tamil film Chennai 2 Singapore and has since appeared in tiny roles in films such as the 2021 mystery thriller Thittam Irandu and the 2021 drama Naduvan.

Meanwhile, Madhu Shalini will be featured in the next film Ranger. The project, directed by Dharanidaran, will include Sibiraj, Remya Nambesan, and Kaali Venkat in key characters.

