Telugu Actress Mehreen Pirzada Wows Fans With New Pics

Telugu actress Mehreen Pirzada is busy promoting her upcoming flick F3: Fun and Frustation which is supposed to hit theatres on May 27. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film F2 and boasts of a strong star cast which includes Tamannaah Bhatia, Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Sonal Chauhan apart from Mehreen herself.

While Mehreen is not out promoting the film, she goes on a social media posting spree, wowing her fans with her glamorous photos. The actress has a significant number of followers on social media. The recent photos of herself that she uploaded on her Instagram handle have been going viral ahead of the release of F3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)

One of the outfits she wore looked like it had been slit right through the middle and it grabbed a lot of attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)



F3 is Mehreen’s third collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi after F2 and Raja the Great. Shooting of F3 had been delayed multiple times due to the COVID19 pandemic and it the release dates were deferred multiple times as well.

Mehreen was previously engaged to Bhavya Vishnoi, who is the son of Kuldeep Vishnoi and grandson of Bhajan Lal Vishnoi, who became the Chief Minister of Haryana thrice. However, after getting engaged in March last year, they split after four months.

Mehreen had said, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to call off our engagement and not get married. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of each other. I would like to say with all due respect that from now on I have no relation with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends. This will be my only statement on this issue. I hope everyone respects my privacy, as this is a very private matter. I will continue working and try to give my best in my upcoming projects.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.