Telugu Actress Naga Vardhini in Police Custody for 'Attempting' to Murder Ex-lover

TV actress Naga Vardhini is a known face in the Telugu-speaking states. Her most prominent role, which brought her fame was in Gundamma Katha. However, the actress is now reportedly in the custody of Hyderabad Banjara Hills Police. A case for attempt to murder has been filed against Naga Vardhini at the Banjara Hills police station. Reportedly, she tried to take the life of her former lover with help from the man she is currently seeing.

Naga Vardhini has been accused of plotting to kill her first boyfriend Surya along with her current flame Srinu. Surya’s friends are accusing her of pushing her first boyfriend Surya from the top of the building as per a plan made along with Srinu. Reportedly, Naga Vardhini used to live under the same roof along with her boyfriend Surya in Yousufguda, Hyderabad for the past four years.

However, four months ago, Surya’s friend Srinu requested to stay with them and Surya agreed. All three started staying under the same roof. Naga Vardhini gradually started growing close with Srinu and eventually love blossomed between them. They started a secret relationship while Surya was kept in the dark. When Suriya eventually came to know, he reprimanded both and frequent quarrels broke out between the three.

Surya then decided to break off the relationship and shifted to the fourth floor of the same apartment while the other two started living together. However, since the bitterness remained, there were still occasional arguments. It was then that Naga Vardhini and Srinu decided to kill Suriya. They took him to the top floor of the building on the pretext of talking and then pushed him off.

Surya was previously injured but survived and was rushed to the hospital. However, the attempt at murder was witnessed by many in the building and they informed the police. A case has been filed and police have taken both into custody. Currently, the case is under investigation while Surya is recuperating at the hospital.

