Telugu Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Looks Stunning In Black Shirt, See Pics

Nidhhi Agerwal is a well-known face of the Telugu entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Hindi film Munna Michael. Next year she made her Tollywood entry with the psychological action thriller Savyasachi. But, apart from her outstanding acting the actress is also known for her style statement. The actress set the internet on fire every time she uploads photos on her social media.

Recently, the Hero actress posted a picture in her casual avatar, which is going viral. In the photo, Nidhhi is donning a black shirt from Balenciaga. She looks stunning in her latest snap.

The actress opted for a no-makeup look with a blushy cheek and pink lips. She kept her hair open as she posed for the camera while she rounded off her look with a pair of silver hoops. Sharing the photo on Instagram the actress wrote in the caption, “Be yourself, there is no one better”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmYSzYWS4Tz/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

One of her fans wrote, “Beautiful”, while another one said, “Gorgeous”. Others also complimented the actress for her photos.

On the professional front, Nidhhi was last seen in the Tamil language action thriller film Kalaga Thalaivan. The movie, written and directed by Magizh Thirumani and bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner Red Giant Movies, was a huge success at the box office.

Now, the actress will be seen in the upcoming Telugu language period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi portrays the life of an iconic rebel of British era, Veera Mallu. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Vikranjeet Virik. Nargis Fakhri is playing the female lead. The story revolves around the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire. The major portion of the film is shot in Hyderabad and the makers are planning to release the movie this year on March 20. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Read all the Latest Movies News here