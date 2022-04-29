Telugu Actress Pooja Hegde Looks Stunning in Black Saree

Telugu actress Pooja Hegde’s recent traditional look may inspire you to invest in a perfect saree. The actress, who is rejoicing the success of her latest Tamil film Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay, has shared a few photos in a black saree. She looks stunning in the saree and the photos are going viral on social media.

Pooja was busy with the promotion of her Telugu film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Pooja is playing the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The film was released in theatres today.

Pooja is not leaving any single corner of her wardrobe untouched. From casuals to formals, the actress has tried different outfits and her look always leaves her fans impressed. She recently set the internet on fire with her ethnic look when she wore a black saree with a black sleeveless blouse. She also recently shared a few photos in a yellow ruffled saree and a fuchsia organza silk saree.

Pooja’s recent saree outfits are all about wearing a light, airy fabric to beat the summer heat while yet looking stylish. Pooja wore a pistachio green and white leheriya saree with a white blouse for promoting her new film Beast. Pooja wore a breezy chiffon saree with beautiful embroidery and mirror work along the border, styled by famous stylist Tanya Gharvi during one of the promotional events for Beast.

Beast was released on April 13. Though the film got mixed reviews, the action-thriller has become a blockbuster at the box office. Within the first three days of its release, Beast collected more than Rs 100 crore.

In 2016, Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. In the movie she played the female lead opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also acted in Housefull 4, which was her first hit movie in Bollywood.

She will be back again in Bollywood with Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus, which is expected to be released in July. This film will be starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.

