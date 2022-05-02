Telugu Actress Pragya Jaiswal Looks Stunning in Coffee Colour Outfit

This summer celebs are beating the heat in style. Telugu period drama Kanche fame actress Pragya Jaiswal has taken internet by storm with her photos from her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared on Instagram the actress is flaunting her bold side in a coffee colour backless maxi dress. Her open hair and glamorous makeup gives her a stunning look. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her glamorous look in the photos.

Sharing the photos, Pragya wrote “Back like I never left”. The fans of the Akhanda actress have started commenting appreciating her new style statement. One of her fans commented , “You are looking beautiful”. Another fan said, “Absolutely stunning.” The photos have garnrered over 70 thousand likes.

Not only in western outfits Pragya has also earlier impressed her fans with Indian attires on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Recently she shared photos wearing a beautiful full sleeve orange anarkali salwar suit. She completed her traditional look with open hair and nude makeup. The picture got more than 80 thousand likes on Instagram.

Pragya made her acting debut in 2014 with bilingual thriller film Virattu. But she had her breakthrough with the film Kanche in 2015. This was a Telugu romantic war film directed by Krish. Varun Tej and Nikitin Dheer played the lead roles in the film. For this film Pragya was awarded the Filmfare Award South for best female debut.

Pragya also acted in popular films like Gunturodu, Nakshatram, Achari America Yatra, Son of India and many more. Pragya’s latest release Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna became a blockbuster.

Recently she was seen in a music video called Main Chala. The singers were Guru Randhawa and LuliaVantur. And the music was composed by Shabbir Ahamed. The music video received 34 million views on YouTube.

