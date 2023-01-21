Telugu Actress Rashmi Gautam Shares The Sad News Of Her Grandmother’s Demise

Telugu television host and actress Rashmi Gautam’s grandmother passed away on January 20. Rashmi informed her fans about this in an Instagram post. “Today with a heavy heart we as a family said our final goodbye to my grandmother Pramila Mishra. A strong woman, she had a great influence on us. Though she has ceased to be with us, her beautiful memories still live on with us. Om Shanti.”

This devastating news comes at a point when Rashmi is enjoying the best phase of her career, as an anchor in comedy show Sridevi Drama Company.

Sridevi Drama Company, which airs on ETV Telugu, is a show in which actors and actresses perform funny skits, stunts and dance on popular tracks to entertain viewers. The show has garnered a massive fan following since its inception. It achieved the milestone of 100 episodes last month. Rashmi was extremely happy with this achievement and shared an Instagram reel showcasing the celebration of the moment.

The reel showed a cake with ‘100th episode’ written on it. She attached the foot tapping number Ra Ra Reddy.. I’m Ready, to the clip.

Fans were extremely happy with this achievement. A follower commented, “You only the anchor is participating in the 100th episode of Jabardasth, Extra Jabardasth and Sridevi Drama Company shows. Keep going angel. We want to see more and more goals in your life and also our wishes for you.” Another fan was in great awe of Rashmi’s electrifying dance moves and applauded how she is an inspiration for many. A follower also commented that only because of her tremendous energy as an anchor, he had started watching the show Sridevi Drama Company.

Apart from Jabardasth, Extra Jabardasth and Sridevi Drama Company, Rashmi is all pumped up for her upcoming film, the Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar.

