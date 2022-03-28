Telugu Actress Sameera Sherief’s Love Story is Not Less Than Any Bollywood Movie

Television presenter and actress Sameera Sherief was in news recently when she took a break from work after her pregnancy. Sameera and her husband Syed Anwar Ahmed became parents to an adorable little boy Syed Arhaan in September last year. Both Sameera and Syed Anwar have been sharing videos of their son on social media. Sameera and Syed’s love story has also been no less interesting.

Sameera revealed secrets about her love life in a recent interview. Sameera said that she has an elder sister and a younger brother. Sameera revealed that how her sister had married a non-Muslim Tamil youth and after that the responsibility of the family fell upon her.

While fully taking care of her family, Sameera fell in love with a guy she met in a shopping mall. The boy had requested Sameera for a photograph. After she clicked the photo, this guy revealed that he was actress Shanoor Sana’s son Syed Anwar Ahmed.

Advertisement

After this meeting, Anwar remained in touch with Sameera as they started having long conversations on social media. Gradually, these conversations culminated in love and Anwar proposed her. However, it was not a smooth ride for Sameea. After Anwar came to know that he is four months younger to Sameera, he was a bit apprehensive about the relationship. Eventually, their love overcame these apprehensions and they married in 2019.

Sameera is happy that she is in a very supportive relationship. She has continued her career after marriage. She appreciates that Anwar is supporting her.

Sameera was also recently in news for her ouster from comedy show Adirindhi. The actress said that she still doesn’t know the reason for her replacement with anchor Ravi. The actress said that she has been a little disappointed at this decision but doesn’t hold any grudges.

Sameera has been seen in serials like Bharyamani, Aaradhana, Aadapilla, Muddu Bidda, Thodi Kadallu and Pagal Nilavu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.