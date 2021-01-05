Telugu Actress Shwetha Kumari Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Tollywood actor Shwetha Kumari in the ongoing drug investigation in Mumbai. Earlier, in the day she was summoned for interrogation.

The NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede released a statement that read, "Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai in drive against Drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa, has affected a seizure of 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) on 02.01.2021 and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area and on 04.01.2021, arrested one lady Ms Shwetha Kumari age 27 yrs r/o Hyderabad in connection with the seizure."

The statement further read, "NCB has launched a systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. NCB is also focusing on deep financial investigation in seizure cases of interstate drug syndicate."

Earlier, during raids starting from New Year Eve, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of NCB had busted an inter-state drug network and seized 1.134 kg party drugs. The ongoing operations are part of the NCB-MZU's efforts to weed out the drugs menace in the country's commercial capital besides its probe into the narcotics cases involving several well-known Bollywood celebrities as an offshoot to the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, last year.

