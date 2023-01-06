Telugu Actress Siri Hanmanth Shares Glimpses From Her Birthday Bash; See Pics

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fame Siri Hanmanth boasts a huge fan following, owing to her glam looks and acting prowess. As the actress turned a year older yesterday, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her birthday celebration. Her photos are taking the Internet by storm. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a sparkling blue full-length slit gown.

She rounded off her look with an elegant watch and exquisite earrings. This time, Siri Hanmanth goes with a minimalist make-up look. Her open tresses made her look outstanding. She captioned her post, “It’s all about yesterday’s birthday party!! Thank you so many guys for making my birthday so special”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siri Hanumanthu (@sirihanmanth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siri Hanumanthu (@sirihanmanth)

Several social media users came to the comment section to greet her with birthday wishes and blessings. One social media user wrote, “Happy birthday akka cutie”. Another user commented, “Happy birthday to you siri”. “Siri looking gorgeous,” added another.

In another birthday post, the actress can be seen cutting her birthday cake with actor Shrihan. The other part of the video also shows the actor proposing to her with a ring. She captioned the post with “Love you Mastaaru”. Several users flocked to the comment section to bless the duo with love and admiration. Only her close ones were in attendance on her special day at the event.

Workwise, the actress has delivered phenomenal performances in films including Orey Bujjiga, Cab Stories, Narasimhapuram, Nakaite Nachindi and Half Boil. Siri Hanmanth is also known for daily soaps such as Evare Nuvvu Mohini, Agnisakshi and Savitramma Gari Abbayi. Besides this, she is also known for her YouTube series Madam Sir, Madam Anthe and Ram Leela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here