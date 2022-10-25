Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Lights Up Diwali Festivities With Saree-Lehenga Combo

Telugu actress-host Sreemukhi has charmed viewers with her energetic on-screen personality in numerous films and television shows. The actress, known for hosting two popular Telugu shows namely – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar and Dance IKON has shown her adept anchoring skills with her excellent comic timing. Sreemukhi can also be hailed as a fashionista, dishing out major fashion goals with her stunning wardrobe collection. Be it donning ethnic wear or any western outfit, the talented anchor has proven that she can slay in both.

Top showsha video