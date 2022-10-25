CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Movies » Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Lights Up Diwali Festivities With Saree-Lehenga Combo
1-MIN READ

Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Lights Up Diwali Festivities With Saree-Lehenga Combo

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 14:57 IST

Hyderabad, India

The actress glowed in the Diwali bliss as she struck some alluring pose for clicks, decked up in elegant attire.

The actress glowed in the Diwali bliss as she struck some alluring pose for clicks, decked up in elegant attire.

Sreemukhi looked breathtaking, clad in an exquisitely embroidered saree-lehenga.

Telugu actress-host Sreemukhi has charmed viewers with her energetic on-screen personality in numerous films and television shows. The actress, known for hosting two popular Telugu shows namely – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar and Dance IKON has shown her adept anchoring skills with her excellent comic timing. Sreemukhi can also be hailed as a fashionista, dishing out major fashion goals with her stunning wardrobe collection. Be it donning ethnic wear or any western outfit, the talented anchor has proven that she can slay in both.

Top showsha video

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 25, 2022, 14:57 IST
last updated:October 25, 2022, 14:57 IST