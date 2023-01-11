Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Looks Adorable In Her Yellow Flared Mini Dress

Sreemukhi is a well-known face of the Telugu entertainment industry. She has hosted several comedy shows including Super Singer 9, Super Mom and Comedy Nights. With her amazing acting skills, Sreemukhi has cemented a special place in her fans’ hearts. The television presenter and actress also stays in the limelight for her fashion choices, and her official Instagram handle is proof. The 29-year-old is currently seen ruling the stage of the latest season of BB Jodi with her hosting skills. Recently, she posted a string of pictures from the upcoming episode of the Star Maa show on Instagram.

In the photos, Sreemukhi is seen slaying in a yellow mini-flared dress, which features multi-color embroidery work and a deep V-neckline. The Maestro star paired the beautiful dress with matching yellow pump shoes. She complemented her outfit with glam makeup, and her hair tied in a ponytail. Sreemukhi completed her look with a pair of statement silver earrings and a matching bangle.

The photos went viral in no time. One of the fans gushed, “Beautiful pictures.” “Amazing,” noted another.

Earlier also, Sreemukhi surprised her fans with her amazing snaps. She shared a few photos, where she was wearing a satin multicoloured printed short dress with tie-up detailing in the waistline. She paired the outfit with a pair of nude heels and kept her hair open, as she posed for the camera.

Seeing the post, her fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment box.

Sreemukhi is currently seen hosting BB Jodi on Star Maa. This is a dance reality show where contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu participate after the Bigg Boss season. The show is overseen by three ljudges – Radha, Tarun Master, and Sadha. The show premiered on December 25, replacing the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Sreemukhi will also be seen in cinemas soon. She will be working with superstar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming action entertainer, Bhola Shankar. The movie is directed by Meher Ramesh and also stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Bhola Shankar is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14.

