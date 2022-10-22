Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Looks Ethereal in a Purple Saree

After hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa The Singing Superstar, Telugu actress Sreemukhi took on the host’s mantle for Dance IKON. The first episode of the reality dance show aired on Gemini TV on September 11. Along with winning fans’ hearts with her comic timing on the show, Sreemukhi also entertains them with her humorous posts on social media. Recently, the 29-year-old actress shelled out major fashion goals as she revealed her traditional look for the upcoming episode of Dance IKON. On Friday, Sreemukhi shared a streak of photos from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the pictures, the Maestro star is seen striking multiple poses for the lens in an ethereal purple saree with silver motifs and an intricately designed red blouse.

Sreemukhi let her saree do the talking as she complemented it with minimal accessories. She paired her outfit with statement chunky earrings and gold bangles. In terms of her makeup, the Bigg Boss 3 runner-up opted for a dewy look with nude lips and her hair tied in a ponytail. The caption of her Instagram post read, “Dance IKON,” which suggested that she rocked the traditional ensemble for the popular Gemini TV show.

Check out Sreemukhi’s Instagram post below:



Sreemukhi is all set to share the screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi in his highly anticipated film Bhola Shankar. With Chiranjeevi in the titular role, the Telugu film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Alongside Sreemukhi, Bhola Shankar’s supporting cast also boasts of Murali Sharma, Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh and Vennela Kishore.

The upcoming film is helmed by Meher Ramesh while its screenplay is written by Siva. Bhola Shankar is jointly produced under the banners of AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials. The film is slated to hit the big screen on April 14, 2023.

