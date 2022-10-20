Telugu Actress Sri Reddy Lashes Out At Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan

The animosity between Tollywood star and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan and Telugu actress Sri Reddy is well known. The actress, who is a staunch supporter of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, never misses an opportunity to lash out at Pawan Kalyan.

It had all started in 2018 when Pawan Kalyan had taken objection to Sri Reddy’s stripping down in front of Telugu Film Chambers of Commerce to protest against the casting couch in Tollywood. That time the actress had lashed back by saying that a man who has married three times had no right to advise women on what to do.

Sri Reddy has again come down heavily on Pawan Kalyan, while doing a Facebook live recently. During the live session on the social media platform she made derogatory comments against the actor turned politician and his Jana Sena party.

The actress was reacting to Pawan Kalyan’s recent comments on YSR Congress Party members calling him ‘package star’. In a recent party meeting, he said that anyone calling him package star would be thrashed with his ‘chappal’. Some ruling party leaders had called Pawan Kalyan a package star alleging that he took packages from TDP and BJP.

In response, Pawan Kalyan removed his chappal and displayed it while lashing out at the ‘YSRCP goons’.

Now, in response to his attack on YSRCP, Sri Reddy went live on Facebook where she lashed out at Pawan Kalyan and even made objectionable remarks while highlighting the actor’s ‘three marriages’.

At one point in the 40-minute long video, she even took off her chappal and displayed it on the screen, directed towards Pawan Kalyan, reminiscent of how the season actor displayed it as his party meet.

“I salute you with my Bata sandal for your madness and rowdyism Pawan Kalyan,” she said while brandishing her sandal. Alleging that Pawan Kalyan had no agenda and only listened to the ‘viper’ and fell for the ‘package’, she said that only Jagan could save him now.

