Telugu Actress Surekha Vani’s Daughter Supritha Reveals About Her Fiance

Noted Telugu actress Surekha Vani’s daughter Supritha has introduced her fiance to her fans and followers. Supritha who is yet to make her film debut has shared the picture of herself with her fiance with a cute caption on Instagram. Her fans have flooded the comment section by congratulating her and wishing the couple a ‘love-filled’ future

Her fiance’s name is Rocky Jordan and he is an actor and rapper.

Supritha keeps her Instagram followers entertained by uploading short music and dance clips of herself. She often shares videos featuring her mother with herself. Now, she has shared a picture of herself with her fiance. She captioned the post, “I said yes,” followed by a heart emoji.

In the picture, she is seen smiling as her long-time boyfriend hugged her. She is seen wearing a floral printed dress. The smiles on their faces seem to be speaking volumes of their chemistry and love.

Supritha has more than 52,000 followers on her Instagram. The photo has garnered over 57,000 likes on Instagram. Apart from a usual comment like “Congratulation to the lovely couple,” many of her fans asked them to get married soon.

Earlier, Supritha shared a video in which she was seen dancing with her mother Surekha Vani. They looked lovely with their dance moves to a Hindi song. Fans appreciated the mother-daughter duo’s sizzling dance moves in western outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BANDARU SUPRITHA NAIDU✨ (@_supritha_9)

Though Supritha is yet to make her film debut, her mother Surekha Vani has acted in films like Juvva, Nela Ticket and Naa Nuvve. Supritha is expected to make her Tollywood debut soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.