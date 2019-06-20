Telugu Bigg Boss 3 Promo Released, Here are the Probable Contestants This Season
The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 has been unveiled. Though the channel has launched nothing but just the logo of the third season, the promo video is all about the show going on floors soon. The channel didn't reveal any detail about the participants or the airing date of the show, but reports suggest that Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has previously hosted Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepathi, is now going to host the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu.
International Business Times reported that it has "learnt that anchor Sree Mukhi, comedian Getup Srinu, choreographer Raghu Master, singers Rahul Siplingunj and Krishna Chaitanya have been confirmed till now to be part of the show."
Names of Uday Bhanu, Sobhitha Dhulipala, senior actor Venu and singer Revanth have also floated as probable participants, it said, adding that we are "waiting for an official source who would confirm whether these four members are also participating in the show or not."
There's speculation about popular Tollywood singer Hemachandra Vedala and YouTube star Mahathalli being part of the show. However, the singer recently took to Instagram to say he was "not going to Big Boss 3." "Dear pages & news channels. I know u guys have been posting stuff about this but I think FUN vaaraku even I AM OK,but it's going overboard talking about the payments and stuff... so I request u guys STOP IT NOW... TQ," he wrote.
Watch the promo here:
#BiggBossTelugu3..Coming Soon On @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/XX3ImEBS8C— STAR MAA (@StarMaa) June 15, 2019
