Telugu Comedian Jabardasth Varsha Shows off Tattoo in Traditional Wear

Telugu television actor Jabardasth Varsha has been wowing the audience with her looks and style for a long time. Not only is she a fabulous actor, but also a famous model. After enthralling the audience with her performance in the top-rated comedy show ‘Jabardasth’, she moved to the films.

The actor-model recently posted photos of herself in traditional wear on her Instagram account. Varsha posed in a yellow saree and a deep-back blouse. A beautiful tattoo was visible on her back, which sent fans into a tizzy. You can view the pictures here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUHuGGPs1ur/

Considered one of the best female comedians on Telugu television, Varsha’s chemistry with her co-star Emmanuel has brought greater TRPs to the show, a hit among audiences of all ages. Emmanuel and Varsha have together taken part in numerous reality shows and exploited their chemistry to the hilt. In March, Varsha even said that she loved Emmanuel but there has been official confirmation yet. Many still believe that the two are a couple.

For the past few days, most of the skits being performed on the show feature Emmanuel and Varsha as a romantic couple. These two are popularly known as the Black and White combination. Although some fans complain that their on-screen romance sometimes crosses the limits of decency, the pair continues unfazed.

And now if rumours are to be believed, Varsha may soon enter the ongoing Bigg Boss Telugu (Season 5) as a wildcard contestant along with Navya Swamy.

