Telugu Comedian Prudhviraj Shares Emotional Post as He Undergoes Treatment at Quarantine Center

Tollywood comedian Prudhviraj has not been keeping well and the actor shared about his health issues in a video on Tuesday. After being in the news for negative reasons over the SVBC saga, the comedian has shared a new video clip where he looked quite unwell. He also revealed that he was admitted in a hospital on Monday night after experiencing health issues for the last 10 days.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, "From the past ten days, I’ve been suffering from terrible sickness and fever. After undergoing several tests, most reports showed negative for coronavirus. However, after CT scan, doctors prescribed to undergo treatment in quarantine for 15 days and on Monday midnight, I got admitted in the hospital. I hope to recover soon with the blessings of Lord Balaji and my Telugu audience.”

Comedian #Prudhviraj undergoing treatment for sickness and wishing all your prayers for his sppedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/9RwCLmFH2z — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) August 4, 2020

SS Rajamouli and family, and actor Teja are two prominent names from the Tollywood industry, who have confirmed to be COVID-19 positive. Last month, Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away due to coronavirus. He breathed his last on July 3.