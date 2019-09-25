Telugu Comedian Venu Madhav in Critical Condition, Actor Suffers from Kidney, Liver Issues

It is turning out to be a sad day for Tollywood fans, as popular Telugu comedian is admitted in the hospital. The 39-year-old actor was taken to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad on Tuesday, September 24, after suffering from liver and kidney related issues. The actor was said to be in critical condition.

As per reports, Madhav had been in the hospital for the last two weeks. It was this Sunday, September 22, when he was discharged on the advice to get liver transplantation. However, as his condition deteriorated, he was rushed back to the hospital. As per the latest update, as quoted in Times Now, Madhav has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and has been put on the life support system.

A number of fans also started pouring in death tributes for the actor. However, he is still under critical condition.

The actor has been suffering from liver and kidney ailments since years now. He has not been a part of any movie for so long, precisely due to health issues.

The 39-year-old actor was born in Kodad of Suryapet district. Last year, in December, he showed interest in contesting the Assembly elections and also filed nomination papers from Kodad assembly constituency.

The actor has worked in over 170 Telugu movies, along with a couple of Tamil movies. While he made his movie debut with 1996-released Sampradayam, he was last seen in the film Dr Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang, back in 2016.

