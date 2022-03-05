Telugu Director Boyapati Srinu Announces to Make a Film With Suriya

Actor Suriya is a leading star in the south film industry. Though he mostly acts in Tamil films, the actor has a strong fan following among the Telugu audiences as seen by the success of numerous of his past films. Now, he is gearing up to come back to cinemas with Etharkkum Thunindhavan after two roaring successes in OTT with Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bheem. He recently came to Hyderabad for the pre-release event of the film on March 4.

At the pre-release event, Suriya addressed the audience, saying, “The way you celebrate Telugu films, even we, other industries, get confidence to make and release films.”

Director and scriptwriter Boyapati Srinu, who attended the event as a special guest, reacted by saying that the Telugu audience sees Suriya and Rajnikanth as one of their own, rather than as the Tamil heroes.

Boyapati went on to say,"Suriya and I will absolutely collaborate on a project. I can’t predict when, but we will definitely work together."

Boyapati has been trying to work on a project with Suriya for a long time and has been unable to do so. However, he appears to be hopeful about starting a project sooner or later.

Etharkkum Thuninthavan is being billed as a full family entertainer with a rural setting. In this upcoming film, Suriya will be seen in his iconic action avatar.

Suriya will appear in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect after this film. In the film, R Madhavan will portray the acclaimed former scientist, Nambi Narayanan.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be released in theatres on March 10. The film, helmed by Pandiraj, has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran of the Sun TV group.

The movie also features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead opposite Suriya. The film also has Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Vinay Rai, Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar and Hareesh Peradi in supporting roles.

