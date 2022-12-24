Telugu Film 18 Pages Grosses Rs 1.50 Crore on Its Opening Day

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran once again share screen space, following the huge success of Karthikeya 2, in the romance drama 18 Pages. The theatrical release of the Telugu film, written by Sukumar and directed by Palnati Surya Pratap, was delayed several times. But 18 Pages finally opened to favourable reviews from both moviegoers and critics. The film grossed approximately Rs 1.50 crore (early estimates) on its release day, which was December 23. Positive word-of-mouth may help the movie gain traction this weekend. A 23.63% occupancy rate was recorded overall on an opening day.

The film revolves around Siddhu, an app developer and phone addict, who breaks up with his partner. He is conned and turns to alcohol to deal with the situation. Bhagi, a buddy of his, assists him throughout. Then he happens to stumble into a girl named Nandini’s diary one day.

As he begins reading it, he develops curiosity and a love for Nandini. He is devastated to learn that Nandini passed away in a vehicle accident. He is then determined to learn the truth behind her death. Nandini is the opposite of Siddhu. She is a proponent of interpersonal communication, and never uses a phone. She thinks that savouring the moment, without the distraction of a phone, is more important. Several incidents are given to us to demonstrate how she changes Siddhu, when he lives his life according to some of Nandini’s teachings.

Dinesh Tej, Ajay, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmaji, Sarayu Roy and Raj Tirandasu all play significant roles in the film. A Vasanth handled the cinematography of 18 Pages. Naveen Nooli edited the film, while composer Gopi Sundar is responsible for the song’s soul-stirring melodies and captivating background score.

