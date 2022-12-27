Telugu Film Bimbisara To Have Its World TV Premiere On January 1 on Zee TV

Bimbisara is a Telugu-language fantasy action film, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie, which is produced by NTR Arts, features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Warina Hussain and Vennela Kishore. The film was released in theatres on August 5 this year. The response was overwhelming and it garnered a good response from the critics and became a commercial success at the box office. Thereafter, the streaming giant Zee 5 bought its digital rights. Bimbisara was digitally premiered on October 21.

The much-loved film was streamed in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Now, it is all set to have its world TV premiere on Zee TV on January 1, 2023.

The movie revolves around the life story of Bimbisara, the Magadha ruler of the 5th century BC. This film portrays a time travel concept, and Nandamuri played the dual roles of Bimbisara and Devadatta. The actor has delivered an outstanding performance in his never-seen-before avatar.

Bimbisara’s music is composed by Keeravani, along with Chirantan Bhatt, which was a big factor behind the film’s success. While the cinematography of the movie is handled by Chota K Naidu, Tammi Raju did the editing and Kiran Kumar Manne was in charge of art direction.

Bimbisara was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores, and the major part of the film was shot at Ramakrishna Studios in Hyderabad.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will next be seen in the Telugu-language action thriller film, Amigos. The film is directed by Rajendra Reddy and also casts Ashika Ranganath in the lead role. The music is composed by Ghibran, while the cinematography is done by Soundar Rajan S and it is edited and handled by Tammiraju. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri movie makers banner. Amigos is all set to hit the theatres on April 14, 2023.

