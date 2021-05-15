Telugu Film Director Nandyala Ravi Succumbs to Coronavirus Complications

Telugu film industry has mourned the untimely demise of writer-director Nandyala Ravi, who breathed his last on Friday morning. He was hospitalised in Hyderabad due to complications related to the coronavirus infection, said a website.

Ravi is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Reportedly, he was facing financial crisis during his hospitalisation, and was helped by comic actor Saptagiri, who donated Rs 1 lakh for Ravi’s treatment.

The late writer-director hailed from Saripalli, near Ganapavaram in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. After initially working as a writer for films like Nenu Sitamahalakshmi, Pandem, Asadhyudu, Ravi later ventured into direction with Lakshmi Rave Ma Intiki. Recently, he also worked as a scriptwriter for Power Play.

Many Telugu celebrities, including prominent names like Valluripalli Ramesh Babu, KK Radha Mohan, Venugopal Bekkem, Vijay Kumar Konda and Sapthagiri, condoled Ravi’s demise.

Shocked by the news, You fought till the last:( #NandyalaRavi My Deepest Condolences 💐🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UKvH8NxThv— Naga Shaurya (@IamNagashaurya) May 14, 2021

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of my friend, writer #NandyalaRavi. My deepest condolences to his family.#RipNandyalaRavi pic.twitter.com/wfifbX5Pj3— vijay kumar konda (@directorvijays) May 14, 2021

Writer #NandyalaRavi garu breathed his last this morning due to #Covid19. May his soul rest in peace 💐 Om Shanthi 🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/25OaCM5gLm— Alluri Suresh Varma (@sureshvarmaz) May 14, 2021

The Telugu film industry has witnessed the passing away of a number of actors and technicians during the pandemic, including director Akkineni Vinay Kumar, music director KS Chandrasekhar and actor-cum-journalist TNR.

