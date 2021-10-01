Telugu Film Doctor Saab Starring Shobhan Wraps Up First Schedule

The first schedule of Telugu movie Doctor Saab has been completed. The film stars Shobhan in the lead role, while the project is being helmed by director DSB. Producer Suresh Kondeti is bankrolling the film under the banner of SP Creations. According to the makers, the first schedule of Doctor Saab was concluded smoothly amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The crew is expected to return for shoot in late October for the second schedule.

Suresh said they have planned to wrap up filming as soon as possible. Doctor Saab is based on real life events and aims to portray the conditions in which medical staff are forced to work. The makers had also released the film’s logo in July. Actor Shobhan, director DSB and producer Suresh were present during the event.

The producer, at the time of the logo release, had said doctors have done a lot during the Covid-19 pandemic and the film is an ode to them.

Giving a glimpse into the making of the film, producer Suresh said, “My friend, the film director DSP has prepared a wonderful story. The script is very well put together. The first schedule of shooting this film was done without compromising anywhere. We plan to do another schedule from the 25th of this month. We are preparing to release the rest of the work schedule as soon as possible. Hero Shobhan is working very hard to get special training in fights and dances."

According to the makers, the film’s logo has received good response from the audience. They also recently released a song of the film as well which has become popular. Shiva is composing the music for Doctor Saab.

The makers have also taken care of the commercial aspects of the film and the audience would see some action and dance in Doctor Saab as well.

The film is expected to be released sometime next year and the makers are confident that the audience will shower its love on Doctor Saab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.