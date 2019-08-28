Telugu Film Gang Leader Trailer Out, Nani Plays Role of Fraud Writer

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Telugu film of the year Gang Leader, directed by Vikram Kumar, was released on Wednesday. The movie stars Nani in the lead and according to the trailer it seems he plays the role of a writer who goes by the pen name - Pencil. He is a plagiarist who makes money by translating English movies into Telugu novels.

Gang Leader also stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi, Raghubabu, Vennela Kishore, Jaija, Pranya and Sathya in pivotal roles among others.

The 2-minute-30-second trailer introduces Nani sitting with his laptop in a writing room cramped with DVDs of films from across the world and is seen transcribing a scene that is being played on the television. He lifts up dialogues from the scene being played and quickly translates it to Telugu. He is heard saying, "My scene should be something like this. Scratch that. It will be exactly like this."

Pencil is portrayed so loyal to his writing that he even copies the titles. One of his novels is named 'Rasidu-nee Campu', which is Telugu for Kill Bill.

The trailer shows a group of five women lead by veteran actress Lakshmi who decide to take the help of Pencil as they want him to use his imagination to help them plot revenge against their rival, played by Kartikeya Gummakonda.

Gang Leader is set to release on September 13. Nani shared the trailer of the film on Twitter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.