Telugu Film in Release Troubles, Director Posani Krishna Murali Blames Chandrababu Naidu

Weeks before the Andhra Pradesh polls, some films with political content are having a hard time getting a release. Earlier, director Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film Lakshmi’s NTR got into trouble. Now, another Telugu film is facing a similar issue.The film is titled Mukkya Mantri Garu Mata Tapparu (Mr Chief Minister You Forgot The Promises) and is made by actor, writer and director Posani Krishna Murali.The film is a sarcastic take on Telugu Desam's manifesto. And even before the film is ready for release, apparently someone has written an anonymous letter to the Election Commission about it. The EC has then written a letter to Posani, asking him to meet in Amaravati for a discussion.Posani says, “I will complain to the EC about Chandrababu Naidu. Will you call him to a discussion in the same way? There is a Censor Board to look into films and they will take a call on them, why would anyone else bother about it?"He also appealed to all voters in Andhra Pradesh to not vote for Telugu Desam party. "If you are voting for TDP, then you're voting for Kamma Desam only. They will make the state a Kamma state. Don't vote for this Kamma Desam," he said.