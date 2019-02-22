Telugu Film Industry Mourns the Death of Visionary Filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna

Extremely saddened by the news of director Kodi Ramakrishna garu’s demise. His contribution to Telugu Cinema is unparalleled, our industry will never forget his work. My thoughts & prayers are with his closed ones... May his soul rest in peace! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 22, 2019

A huge loss to #TFI..His contribution to cinema remains remarkable with so many path breaking films like #Arundhati #Ammoru #ManganmaGariManavudu #Ankusam and many others..Strength to the family and loved ones..RIP #KodiRamakrishna garu.. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 22, 2019

Well-known Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna, best known for directing memorable films such as Ankusam, Ammoru and Arundhati among others, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday.According to a source close to Ramakrishna's family, he passed away while undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospitals."On Thursday, he was rushed to AIG Hospitals after he complained of breathlessness. He was undergoing treatment in ICU and was later shifted to the ventilator. Despite being under constant supervision, his health condition kept deteriorating. He passed away in the afternoon," a source close to the family told IANS.Ramakrishna made his directorial debut with 1982 Telugu romantic comedy Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya with megastar Chiranjeevi.Following his successful debut film, he went on to work with all the leading stars of 1980s and 1990s in Telugu cinema. Having predominantly directed films in Telugu, Ramakrishna also made films in Kannada and Tamil.He was known for championing the use of visual effects (VFX) to enhance cinematic experience in Telugu cinema. His films like Ammoru and Arundhati were praised for their VFX work.Some of his other popular films include Gudachari No 1, Muddula Krishnaiah, Pelli Pelli Pandiri and Rikshavodu.Nagaharavu in Kannada in 2016 was the last film of the director, who was conferred the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award for his contribution to Telugu cinema in 2012.In 2016, Ramakrishna also commenced work on a biopic on Sathya Sai Baba, and it features Malayalam actor Sreejith Vijay in the titular role. The project still remains incomplete.Ramakrishna's death has sent shockwaves across Telugu filmdom. Several popular personalities took to Twitter to express their condolences.Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Extremely saddened by the news of director Kodi Ramakrishna garu's demise. His contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled; our industry will never forget his work. My thoughts and prayers are with his closed ones. May his soul rest in peace."Actor Sudheer Babu wrote on his Twitter page, "We lost a pioneer. A visionary filmmaker who discovered the potentiality for VFX films on Telugu screen. Ammoru and Arundhati are my personal favourites. Kodi Ramakrishna Garu will be missed. My deepest condolences. May his soul rest in peace."Jr NTR called him a legend who will be missed.Actors Siddharth and Lakshmi Manchu also paid tribute to the filmmaker on Twitter.