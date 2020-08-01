Telugu Film Jersey to be Screened at International Indian Film Festival in Toronto

Telugu film Jersey, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, will be screened at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto this year. According to the festival's website, the film will be screened on August 11 at 7.3 pm.

The film's production house Sithara Entertainments shared the news on Twitter. Nani, who played the role of a cricketer in Jersey, shared the tweet alongwith a smiley.

Jersey is about a cricketer who had given up on his sports career. But he revives his cricketing career for his son at the age of 36 and aims to make it to the Indian team. How he aims to play for Ranji and soon Team India forms the crux of the tale.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the sports film became a hit when it released in 2019. A Hindi remake of the film is being made by Tinnanuri with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The remake was announced in October last year. The film also stars Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur and was slated to hit screens in August this year.

The International Indian Film Festival Toronto will be held from August 9 to 15. Apart from Jersey, Tamil film Kaithi and Malayalam film Trance have also been selected for screening at the film festival.