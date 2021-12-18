Telugu Film Kinnerasani’s Hindi Remake Rights Sold Ahead Of Theatrical Release

The upcoming Telugu film Kinnerasani’s Hindi remake rights have been sold ahead of its theatrical release. The film, starring Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev in the lead, is under its post-production phase and will be hitting the big screens on December 24. It is rumoured that the Hindi remake rights have been sold by the filmmakers to a Mumbai based producer. The film is directed by Ramana Teja.

Kamal Jain, who produced super hit films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Manikarnika, has acquired the remake rights of the film. The makers of Kinnerasani and producer Jain are in touch for this process and an official announcement will be made soon.

The title of the film was officially announced on the occasion of Diwali 2020. The film is being produced by Ram Talluri in association with SRT Entertainments and Shubham Entertainments. Deshraj Saiteja has written the story of this film whereas Sagar Mahiti is composing the music.

Producer Ram Thalluri said, “We are soon preparing to complete the post-production work to bring the film to the big screens.”

Though the film was launched in November 2020 the shoot of the film was postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The release of Kalyaan Dhev’s another much awaited movie Super Machi has been delayed due to the Covid-19 disruptions as theatres were closed after the second wave of the pandemic. A few reports suggest that the film is expected to be released on OTT platforms soon. The film starring Kalyaan Dhev will mark Kannada actress Rachita Ram’s debut in Telugu film industry.

