Telugu Film Macherla Niyojakavargam, Starring Nithiin, All Set For Its OTT Release

Telugu actor Nithiin last appeared with Krithi Shetty in the political drama, Macherla Niyojakavargam. The project hit the theatres on August 12 and is considered to be a failure at the Telugu box office. Despite negative reviews, the venture minted Rs 10.24 crore till the closing day.

Nithiin’s popularity has helped the movie’s performance to match the receipts of some major Bollywood films, including Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. Despite this, many have mocked the film and called it a show-off with no substance.

However, the makers of this political thriller have locked an agreement with Zee 5 for its digital streaming. The film is now all set to premiere on December 9. Zee 5 shared the update on its Twitter handle: “Audience, samavesam avvandi, ee niyojakavargam lo chala jarugutundi! Chusedham #MacherlaNiyojakavargamOnZee5 lo! Coming on Dec 9.’’

On the closing days, the film made the following box office collection in Andhra Pradesh:

Nizam- 3.22 cr

Ceded- 1.50 cr

Uttarandhra- 1.31 cr

East- 0.83 cr

West- 0.40 cr

Guntur 0.92 cr

Krishna- 0.7cr

The female leads in this political action thriller, which was authored by SR Shekar alias MS Rajashekar Reddy, are Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa. The movie was edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and included music and a score by Mahathi Swara Sagar. Other well-known actors who play significant roles in the movie include Rajendra Prasad, Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Nithiin is all-packed this year with back-to-back projects. Currently, he is shooting for his next with Vakkantham Vamsi alongside Sreeleela.

Read all the Latest Movies News here