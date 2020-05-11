Telugu Film Producer Dil Raju Gets Married, See Pics

Telugu film producer Dil Raju has tied the knot for the second time on Sunday night with Tejaswini (who changed her name to Vygha Reddy). The marriage was held in a Nizamabad temple and a statement was released beforehand by the producer on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.

Dil's statement read, "With the world coming to standstill, things haven’t quite been great for most of us on the professional front. I haven’t been going through a great time personally as well for a while now. But I am hopeful things will settle down very soon and all will be well. And in that fervour of hope, it’s now time for me to turn over a new leaf and restart my personal life on a happy note."

Now, Dil's marriage pictures have surfaced on social media. They show the bride and groom exchanging garlands. The images have the priest and others who were involved in the ceremony wearing breathing masks. It is said that 49-year-old Dil has married a 30-year-old woman, who has no connection to the film industry. Dil's first wife Anita passed away in 2017 due to cardiac arrest. He has a daughter Hanshita Reddy from his first marriage.

Check out their pics from Dil's marriage ceremony here.

On the movies front, Dil is currently producing Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink.

Follow @News18Movies for more