Telugu Film Urvasivo Rakshasivo All Set For OTT Release on December 9

Allu Sirish starrer Telugu film Urvasivo Rakshasivo will release on OTT on December 9. The makers of the film have locked the OTT release date of the film, starring Allu and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles. Directed and written by Rakesh Sashii, the plot of the film discusses a modern take on urban relationships. The romantic comedy entertainer film was bankrolled by GA2 Pictures and Shri Tirumala Production. It is all set for its release on the streaming platform Aha.

Apart from Allu and Anu, the film has a stellar cast which includes Vennela Kishore, Sunil, Amani, Anish Kuruvilla and Posani Krishna Murali. Achu and Anup have scored the music for this movie. Tanveer Mir has taken care of the cinematography. This romantic film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil language film Pyaar Prema Kaadhal.

While sharing the news with the audiences, the makers tweeted, “Love, Marriage, Arts, Comedy, Romance. With all these feelings, this film is like a warm hug in a chilling winter. #Urvashivorakshasivoonah Premieres Dec 9”.

The film was released on the big screen on November 4. Despite creating a huge buzz before its release, the film was unsuccessful at the box office. Pyaar Prema Kaadhal was a huge hit and collected INR 23 crores INR at the box office.

Let’s see if the film Urvasivo Rakshasivo will become a hit on the OTT platform or miss the opportunity to connect with the audience.

Anu Emmanuel is known for films like Nani in Majnu, Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, Agnyaathavaasi, Thupparivaalan, Oxygen and Manju. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the 2016 Malayalam film Action Hero, Biju.

