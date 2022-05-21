Telugu Films Rejected By Shruti Haasan That Went On To Become Blockbusters

Do we need to mention anything about the sizzling diva, Shruti Haasan? Not really. She has gained popularity across the country for her work not only in Tamil films but also in Hindi movies.

The common perception is that it’s easier for star kids to make it to films but for Shruti it was not a cakewalk despite being the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The actress has proved herself by her own struggles before she made it big in the industry.

Shruti made her Bollywood debut as a child artist with her father Kamal Haasan’s film Chachi 420 and then sang a song for the film Hey Ram. She next appeared in the film Luck as Ayesha. But the movie was not a commercial success. However, she went on to work in many hit films like Gabbar Singh, Yevadu, Balupu and Krack among others.

Though Shruti has worked in many hit films and web series, she rejected many movies which later became big hits. Let’s have a look at the films that have been rejected by her but later became blockbusters.

Business Man: Shruti Haasan was initially approached by the makers to be a part of this Mahesh Babu starrer helmed by Puri Jagannadh. But finally Kajal Agarwal got the chance and the film was a great success.

Jersey: In 2019, Shruti Haasan was the first choice for the movie Jersey directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath as the lead pair. Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj and Viswant Duddumpudi played other pivotal roles. But for some reason, Shruti did not work in this sports drama.

Amar Akbar Anthony: The film featured Ravi Teja in his first triple role and Ileana D’Cruz played the female lead. Primarily the role played by Ileana was offered to Shruti but she rejected the film.

DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham: The 2017 action-comedy film was written and directed by Harish Shankar. The film was planned to star Shruti and Allu Arjun. But due to some issues, she again rejected the film.

She was recently seen in Amazon Prime series, Bestseller. It was directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt.

