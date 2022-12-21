Telugu Horror Film Masooda To Have its Digital Premiere On This OTT, Date

Fans of the horror genre will enjoy Masooda, a film that is currently in theatres and will be available for streaming soon. Despite its low budget, the film has received positive reviews and is considered a “must-watch" by critics. Both critics and moviegoers praised the film for stellar performances by its lead actors and overall plot and atmosphere.

The film, produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka and directed by debutant Sai Kiran, was released on November 18. It has already been dubbed the best horror film of the year.

Despite its low budget and reliance on word-of-mouth advertising, the film has already grossed Rs 10 crore at the box office. Massoda will make its OTT debut on Aha, the popular OTT platform in the south, on December 21, 2022. You can watch this movie online if you have a platform subscription.

Aha Video has tweeted about the same and wrote, “Masooda takeover begins. The best horror movie of this year is now coming to AH to scare you. Get ready! #MasoodaOnAHA - Premieres Dec 21.”

Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyan Ram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar all play important roles in the film. In the story, a wicked ghost, who wants to kill a daughter, confronts a single mother and her lone child.

