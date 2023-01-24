Do you enjoy singing? Well, there is some good news for all music lovers. The second season of Telugu Indian Idol will soon be on air. It’s time for singers from two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, to show off their singing skills. The producers of the streaming service, Aha announced that the Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 would be broadcasted replacing Nandamuri Balakrishna’s TV show Unstoppable-2. The show’s first season was a huge success and was loved by the viewers.

Just like the previous season, the audition will also be held in both Telugu states. These auditions are open to young singers between the ages of 16 to 30 who are interested to participate in the competition. The mega audition will be held on January 29 in Hyderabad. This will take place at the Basheer Bagh campus of St. George’s Girls Grammar School.

The popular singer Karthik, actress Nithya Menon, and the well-known music director Thaman S will be the judges of this season.

Telugu Indian Idol is an Indian Telugu language music competition TV reality show and is a part of Indian Idol. It is the Telugu version of the Pop Idol format. The show’s first season premiered on February 25 last year on Aha. B.V.K. Vagdevi won the first season, and Srinivas and Vaishnavi bagged the second and third positions respectively. Sreerama Chandra was the host of the first season after becoming the runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 5.

The exciting finale of season 1 was attended by Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and other celebrities. Vagdevi was crowned as the Telugu Indian Idol winner. He received the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

The show was also attended by Mani Sharma, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and others appearing as guests, to ensure that the first season is a success.

The music directors gave a number of the singers who took part in this season the opportunity to sing songs for their films. As a result, thousands of people are anxiously awaiting the start of season 2.

