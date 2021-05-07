movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Movies»Telugu Playback Singer G Anand Passes Away After Contracting Covid-19
1-MIN READ

Telugu Playback Singer G Anand Passes Away After Contracting Covid-19

Telugu Playback Singer G Anand Passes Away After Contracting Covid-19

Veteran singer G. Anand's oxygen saturation fell to 55 and a ventilator could not be provided in time, leading to his death.

Telugu playback singer G. Anand passed away after battling COVID-19 on Thursday evening. He was 67. He had tested positive a few days ago. His oxygen saturation fell to 55 and a ventilator could not be provided in time, which lead to his death, reported The Hindu. Several appeals for help were posted on social media for the veteran singer as his treatment was on at the Tirumala Hospital in B.N. Reddy Nagar.

Born in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Anand started his career in Chennai and made a name in the Telugu film industry after the death of Ghantasala. Anand had debuted with Amerika Ammayi in 1976 with the song Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraaga geethika, that went on to become a huge hit. His later songs like Dikkulu choodaku ramayya.., Vittala vittala.. too were well received. He had also sung and released several devotional albums.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 07, 2021, 07:56 IST