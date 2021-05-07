Telugu Playback Singer G Anand Passes Away After Contracting Covid-19

Telugu playback singer G. Anand passed away after battling COVID-19 on Thursday evening. He was 67. He had tested positive a few days ago. His oxygen saturation fell to 55 and a ventilator could not be provided in time, which lead to his death, reported The Hindu. Several appeals for help were posted on social media for the veteran singer as his treatment was on at the Tirumala Hospital in B.N. Reddy Nagar.

Senior Singer #GAnand Garu is in Very Critical condition. He is admitted in Tirumala Hospital B.N.Reddy Nagar. Oxygen levels have come down to 55 & he is in need of a ventilator which is not readily available in that hospital. So kindly RT & help him@RRRMovie @MythriOfficial — venu_music (@venusrirangam) May 6, 2021

Born in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, Anand started his career in Chennai and made a name in the Telugu film industry after the death of Ghantasala. Anand had debuted with Amerika Ammayi in 1976 with the song Oka venuvu vinipinchenu anuraaga geethika, that went on to become a huge hit. His later songs like Dikkulu choodaku ramayya.., Vittala vittala.. too were well received. He had also sung and released several devotional albums.

