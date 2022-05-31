Telugu Producer Bandla Ganesh Shares Photos of His Sons, Asks Fans To Bless Them

Telugu actor-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh has a number of successful films to his credit, which include big hits like Temper Baadshah and Gabbar Singh. He has also acted in a few films. He is known to be quite active vocal on political and social. He often shares his views on a wide range of issues.

Recently Ganesh shared a photo of his two sons seeking blessings from them from his fans on Twitter. The tweet has gone viral and many are speculating that the two sons of the well-known producer will soon make entry to the Telugu industry. Bandla Ganesh shared two photos of sons and tweets, “Bless my sons.”

Both his sons are seen posing for the camera, wearing matching outfits. Since it is very common practice in the Telugu film industry for celebrity kids to follow their parents’ footsteps into the industry, fans are left wondering if Bandla Ganesh is seeking blessings for his sons because they will be launched in Tollywood soon.

Fans are of the opinion that both of his sons have dashing personalities and can easily try their luck in films. In an earlier interview, the actor-producer had said that he would set up one of his two sons as a businessman and hand over his own business to him while he would make the other one join films as an actor.

Bandla Ganesh also has adaughter, whom he adopted last year. The actor comedian said that his wife had found the Nepali girl on the streets in distress and hence they decided to adopt the little girl.

With my little angel 👼🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/aUPSFphkcG — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) November 29, 2021

Ganesh also pointed out that, in recent times, many have adopted street dogs and cats, and spent huge amounts to take care of them and hence he decided to do the same with a little girl who needed a family.

