Telugu Producer Bellamkonda Suresh, Son Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Cheating

Hyderabad police have booked a case of cheating against Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his son and actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for allegedly cheating a financier to the tune of Rs 85 lakh. A case was booked on Friday against the duo by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police on the direction of a city court.

V.L. Sravan Kumar had approached the court complaining that the producer and his son took the money in instalments from him during 2018 to make a movie. The petitioner claimed that the producer had promised to take him as an assistant producer for a film to be made under the direction of Malineni Gopichand.

The financier informed the court that believing their word, he paid them the amount but they cheated him. The court had directed the police to file a case against Suresh and Srinivas.

The CCS police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 417, 420 (cheating), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). As part of the investigation, the police asked the complainant to appear before the investigating officer with relevant documents and record his statement.

Meanwhile, Sai Sreenivas, the Alludu Adhurs fame, is all prepped up for his Bollywood debut with the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Chatrapathi. The makers of the Hindi remake have decided to make changes to the original script to make it appealing to the targeted audience and fill the gaps that the original one had. Crucial changes have been made by Vijayendra and Bhajrangi Bhaijaan writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, the father of S.S. Rajamouli.

Speaking of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, the actor born on January 3, 1993, turned a year older on Monday. Popularly known as Sai, he was born to renowned filmmaker Bellamkonda Suresh Babu in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur.

(With IANS inputs)

