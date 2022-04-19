Telugu Producer Narayan Das Narang Passes Away, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu Pay Tributes

Nayaran Das Narang, well-known distributor, producer, and head of the film chamber died early on Tuesday, according to reports. He had been suffering from age-related issues for a few months before passing away at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. The noted producer had distributed several films and owns the Asian multiplex, as well as being a co-owner of AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Narang is survived by his son Sunil Narang, a producer and exhibitor as well.

He has previously produced popular films such as Love Story which starred Naga Chaitanya and Lakshya starring Naga Shaurya.

Narayan Das Narang’s upcoming projects include Shekhar Kammula’s directorial D 46 with Dhanush as the lead and ‘Ghost’ starring Akkineni Nagarjuna. He also had an untitled film with Sivakarthikeyan in the pipeline.

Several actors and famous personalities took to social media to mourn his demise and pay tribute to him.

Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Tribute to Shri Narayanadas Narang Gari, President of the Film Chamber of Commerce 🙏🙏🙏”

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo with him and expressed, “Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him.”

Shocked and saddened by the demise of #NarayanDasNarang garu. A prolific figure in our film industry.. his absence will be deeply felt. A privilege to have known and worked with him. pic.twitter.com/SLe1OCCOeZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 19, 2022

“His vision and passion for cinema is an inspiration for many of us. Strength and condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🙏🙏” he added.

According to reports, several Tollywood celebrities are expected to attend his last rites.

(With IANS inputs)

