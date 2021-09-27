Telugu Producer RR Venkat Passes Away, Tollywood Stars Pay Homage

The Telugu film industry has received another major setback as producer Venkat aka JV Venkat Phanindra Reddy passed away in the early hours of September 27. The 57-year-old producer was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing medical treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Venkat is known for producing several Telugu superhits under the banner of RR Movie Makers. He has bankrolled films including Dhamarukam, Mirapakay, Samanyudu, Kick, Autonagar Surya, Andhrawala, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Don Seenu, Poola Rangadu, Lovely, Humgama, and Bahumathi. Venkat has also left his mark in Hindi cinema. He has received production credits for James and Ek Hasina Thi. Hollywood was also not out of his reach, he has produced a film titled Divorce Invitation.

As soon as the news broke, actors and directors of the Telugu film industry paid homage to the late producer. Calling him one of the best producers, actor Ravi Teja wrote, “Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu’s passing away. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu's passing away. One of the best producers I've worked with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 27, 2021

Director Surender Reddy who co-directed Kick along with Venkat was extremely saddened to hear about the demise of the senior producer. “My deepest condolences to the family,” he wrote.

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of senior producer #RRVenkat Garu. My deepest condolences to the family.— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 27, 2021

Director Sreenu Vaitla extended strength to Venkat's family. Recalling his meetings with the producer, Vaitla wrote, “Met him a couple of times and found him to be very passionate about movies. He was a man of guts and ambition. Praying for the strength to his family.”

Sad to know about RR Venkat garu's demise.Met him a couple of times and found him to be very passionate about movies. He was a man of guts and ambition.Praying for the strength to his family🙏— Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) September 27, 2021

Director Gopichand Malineni, sharing an all-smile picture of Venkat, expressed his deepest condolences to the producer’s family. Malineni shared that Venkat was a passionate filmmaker and he had produced his debut film, Don Seenu.

Rest in peace #RRVenkat Garu ..my debut film Donseenu producer ..very passionate film maker,encouraged me a lot ..my deepest condolences to his family 🙏🙏🙏heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/OTdi9EHtCh— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) September 27, 2021

Despite being an ace producer, Venkat maintained a low profile in his personal life and never preferred making too many public appearances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here