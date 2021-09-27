CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BharatBandh#Bollywood#CycloneGulab
Home » News » Movies » Telugu Producer RR Venkat Passes Away, Tollywood Stars Pay Homage
2-MIN READ

Telugu Producer RR Venkat Passes Away, Tollywood Stars Pay Homage

RR Venkat

RR Venkat

RR Venkat aka JV Venkat Phanindra Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing medical treatment for kidney-related ailments.

The Telugu film industry has received another major setback as producer Venkat aka JV Venkat Phanindra Reddy passed away in the early hours of September 27. The 57-year-old producer was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing medical treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Venkat is known for producing several Telugu superhits under the banner of RR Movie Makers. He has bankrolled films including Dhamarukam, Mirapakay, Samanyudu, Kick, Autonagar Surya, Andhrawala, Gundamma Gaari Manavadu, Don Seenu, Poola Rangadu, Lovely, Humgama, and Bahumathi. Venkat has also left his mark in Hindi cinema. He has received production credits for James and Ek Hasina Thi. Hollywood was also not out of his reach, he has produced a film titled Divorce Invitation.

As soon as the news broke, actors and directors of the Telugu film industry paid homage to the late producer. Calling him one of the best producers, actor Ravi Teja wrote, “Really sad to hear about R.R Venkat garu’s passing away. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

RELATED NEWS

Director Surender Reddy who co-directed Kick along with Venkat was extremely saddened to hear about the demise of the senior producer. “My deepest condolences to the family,” he wrote.

Director Sreenu Vaitla extended strength to Venkat's family. Recalling his meetings with the producer, Vaitla wrote, “Met him a couple of times and found him to be very passionate about movies. He was a man of guts and ambition. Praying for the strength to his family.”

Director Gopichand Malineni, sharing an all-smile picture of Venkat, expressed his deepest condolences to the producer’s family. Malineni shared that Venkat was a passionate filmmaker and he had produced his debut film, Don Seenu.

Despite being an ace producer, Venkat maintained a low profile in his personal life and never preferred making too many public appearances.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 27, 2021, 14:53 IST