Telugu Producers Call off Strike, Form Committees to Find Concrete Solutions

The Telugu Film Chamber and Telugu Producer Council have unanimously decided to call off the movie strike. Telugu director Dil Raju shared the news at a press conference. The film chamber and producer council have formed various committees to look into the matter and find a concrete solution.

At the press conference, Dil Raju said that these associations have formed four committees on OTT, cine works pay, VFP charges for movies both big and small, and the last committee for exhibitors. The committee member of each group has to present a report with a solution to the problem. The committee will be time-bound. Apart from these four, a fifth committee will also be made. This committee will look into the wastage of the producer’s money during the day and night shoots.

During this press conference, the members of the Telugu Film Chamber and Telugu Producer Council both were seated. This cleared the doubt which was cast on a possible conflict between the two associations. Dil Raju said, “The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce is working on the problems for the film industry. As soon as the problem resolves, shooting will be continued in full swing.’’

The situation arose against the backdrop of revenue issues. Last week, the Producers Council shared a note to halt the shooting. “Post-Pandemic with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers,’’ read the note.

