Telugu Remake of Pink with Pawan Kalyan Starts Rolling
The Telugu remake of the Bollywood multiplex hit Pink, starring Pawan Kalyan, went on floors here on Monday, after stills from the sets got leaked and went viral.
File photo of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
The Telugu remake of the Bollywood multiplex hit Pink, starring Pawan Kalyan, went on floors here on Monday, after stills from the sets got leaked and went viral.
Pictures from the shooting spot are being circulated on social media.
The yet-untitled project will be directed by Venu Sriram, and it also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas.
The marks Pawan Kalyan's return to acting after a hiatus of two years. He was last seen in the Telugu film "Agnyaathavaasi", which bombed at the box-office.
The film is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.
The Tamil version of "Pink", titled "Nerkonda Paarvai", released last year. The film starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film went on to strike gold at the box-office with a worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.
"Pink", which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet
- 'You Make Me So Proud', Says Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone After Crystal Awards
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Blames Shehnaz Gill For Her Break Up
- After 'Zomato Eats Uber', Confused Foodies Storm Twitter with Spicy Questions and Hot Memes
- 'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival