Telugu Singer Mangli Calls Reports Of Stone Pelting On Her Car Fake News

Multiple reports say that famous Telugu singer Mangli’s car was attacked when she was leaving a programme in the state of Karnataka. On Saturday night, the singer took part in the Bellary Utsav programme at the Bellary’s Municipal College Ground. Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini was also present at the event. She proceeded backstage after her performance, where a huge number of her fans were waiting to see her. Some even broke into her makeup booth. The police had to step in as a stampede-like situation grew. To manage the masses, they applied a light lathi charge.

However, reports suggest that after Mangli got into the car and was attempting to leave the area, some angry fans pelted stones, damaging the vehicle. While the reason for the assault has not been revealed, speculation is rife that the singer’s last visit to the state had angered the fans. A few days ago, Mangli attended another event in Chikballapur in Karnataka.

Mangli addressed the crowd in Telugu despite most of them being Kannadigas. When asked to speak in Kannada, she was hesitant and just spoke two lines in the language. Some believe that this might not have gone down well with fans and thus they attacked her car.

However, the singer herself has denied any incident of stone-pelting on her car and has called the circulating reports fake news through a social media post.

I completely deny Fake news on some social media groups about me…Please don’t spread wrong news pic.twitter.com/oy71WFEzFw— Mangli Official (@iamMangli) January 22, 2023

She said that she was very well taken care of by the people in Karnataka and that this news was being spread to malign her image.

Read all the Latest Movies News here