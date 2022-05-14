Telugu Singer Sunitha Upadrashta's Day Out With Birds, Fans Can't Stop Admiring Her

Telugu Singer Sunitha needs no special introduction to the world of music. Sunitha is quite active on social media and has 5,30,000 followers on her Instagram. She recently uploaded a picture of herself from a bird park where she looked adorable playing with birds. The pictures went viral on social media, while fans couldn’t stop themselves from showering love on her post and admiring the singer.

The artist was seen in a very subtle baby pink-coloured dress paired with comfy flats. In just a day, the post has received around 50,000 likes and 300 comments.

Sunitha is an Indian playback singer and voiceover artist, who works predominantly in Telugu films. She has received nine Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South in various categories. She also received a National Award from All India Radio in the light music category at the age of 15.

In 1999, she won her first Nandi Award. The singer won three more Nandi awards in a succession from 2002 to 2006, and again from 2010 to 2012. She was also honoured with Lata Mangeshkar Best Singer Award for 2011 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Sunitha’s singing career began in 1995 with the Telugu film Gulabi, and she quickly made a name in the industry as a renowned playback singer. She had a great hit with the song Annayya from the film Bro in 2021, which earned 1.4 million views on YouTube.

On January 9, 2021, Tollywood singer Sunitha Upadrasta married digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by close family and friends.

In 2008, he founded his own company named ‘Mango Mass Media’ and has released many Telugu films in the United States for Telugu audiences on the channel My Mango TV. He has dabbled in other businesses such as Mango Music, My Mango App, and Mango News.

