Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film

The lead actress for #Akhil4 hasn't been finalised yet - reports suggest it could be Kiara Advani or south actress Rashmika Mandanna.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Akhil Akkineni, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, started shooting for shooting for his fourth film today. The actor, who made his debut in Telugu cinema with the film Akhil in 2015, will be working with director Bommarillu Bhaskar in his new film. Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas, the film was launched among much fanfare today.

The buzz is that #Akhil4 could be a romantic entertainer and the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before role. There is huge curiosity around who would be cast as Akhil's leading lady. It has been said that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the role. Rashmika has worked with the same production house before, playing the lead in Geetha Govindam.

Pictures from the star-studded launch were released on social media. Akhil's parents, actors Nagarjuna and Amala were present at the event. The film was officially launched in Filmnagar (Hyderabad) temple with a puja. The cast and crew will start shooting regularly soon, a source from the film’s unit told was quoted by Times of India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared photos of the launch. Fans immediately made #Akhil4 a trend on Twitter, showing their excitement at the launch of the film.




Akhil is the grandson of actor Nageswara Rao, and half-brother of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. His sister-in-law Samantha Akkineni is also a famous actress. His father Nagarjuna will be seen in Karan Johar's production Brahmastra, which will mark his return to Bollywood after 15 years.

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram