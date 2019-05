Telugu Star Nagarjuna Turns Up for the Grand Launch of Son Akhil Akkineni's Fourth Film

Akhil Akkineni in Allu Aravind production... Akhil’s new #Telugu film [#Akhil4], directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, launched today... The film, not titled yet, is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner GA2 Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h605hjEaYQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 24, 2019

Akhil Akkineni, son of Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, started shooting for shooting for his fourth film today. The actor, who made his debut in Telugu cinema with the film Akhil in 2015, will be working with director Bommarillu Bhaskar in his new film. Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas, the film was launched among much fanfare today.The buzz is that #Akhil4 could be a romantic entertainer and the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before role. There is huge curiosity around who would be cast as Akhil's leading lady. It has been said that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and popular south actress Rashmika Mandanna are being considered for the role. Rashmika has worked with the same production house before, playing the lead in Geetha Govindam.Pictures from the star-studded launch were released on social media. Akhil's parents, actors Nagarjuna and Amala were present at the event. The film was officially launched in Filmnagar (Hyderabad) temple with a puja. The cast and crew will start shooting regularly soon, a source from the film's unit told was quoted by Times of India Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared photos of the launch. Fans immediately made #Akhil4 a trend on Twitter, showing their excitement at the launch of the film.Akhil is the grandson of actor Nageswara Rao, and half-brother of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya. His sister-in-law Samantha Akkineni is also a famous actress. His father Nagarjuna will be seen in Karan Johar's production Brahmastra, which will mark his return to Bollywood after 15 years.