Telugu actor Naresh registered a case against a group of people, who are supposedly creating and distributing abusive content about his personal life. Earlier this week, the actor was seen outside a cyber crime police station, informing them of offensive weblinks on his personal life being created and circulated. The cybercrime bureau has registered a case against IPC section 509. While speaking to journalists at the cyber police station, the actor said numerous Tollywood celebrities were experiencing similar online harassment.

The police have taken cognizance of the matter and started the investigation. ACP KVM Prasad said, “We have registered a case under IPC section 509, and some of the web links containing offensive content have already been removed. Now, the actor has approached us informing us about more such links. We will verify and initiate appropriate legal action.”

Naresh has also been in the headlines for his controversial relationships. An announcement was recently made on Twitter by the actor, who has been dating actress Pavitra Lokesh for some time. He uploaded a video to his social media accounts that shows both of them kissing, with a message that read: ‘getting married soon.’

Various media outlets reported that Naresh and Pavitra are living together for a while.

Naresh, a while back, also uploaded a video showing him and Pavitra cutting a cake. After that, they kissed as’ Happy New Year’ was displayed on the screen. He added the caption, “New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear (sic)."

New Year ✨New Beginnings 💖Need all your blessings 🙏From us to all of you #HappyNewYear ❤️ - Mee #PavitraNaresh

In the comments section, Naresh and Pavitra’s fans wished the couple congratulatory messages. Some even called their marriage announcement video ‘very romantic’. A comment read: “Love has no age limit. Congratulations (sic).” Another user wrote : “Such a romantic video. Wishes to them (sic).”

Naresh and Pavitra’s relationship recently made headlines after Ramya Raghupathi, the actor’s ex-wife made accusations against him and threw a slipper outside the hotel room, where the duo was staying.

On the set of the film Sammohanam, Naresh and Pavitra allegedly met and fell in love. The duo has collaborated in movies like Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, Middle-Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding, and Ramarao on Duty.

Naresh will get married for the fourth time. Pavitra was married once before. Until 2018, she shared a home with actor Suchendra Prasad, but their relationship ended.

