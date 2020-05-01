Telugu Star Ram Charan is Learning How to Make Butter with His Grandmother's Recipe

South star Ram Charan has been actively participating in household chores during the coronavirus lockdown. He recently shared a delightful video on Instagram where we see him in the kitchen with his mother Surekha and grandmother Anjana Devi.

The clip shows the women teaching the Magadheera actor how to make homemade butter. Ram Charan tried his hand after observing his grandmom with paramount attention.

The Rangasthalam actor wrote in the caption, “Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them #GrandmaRecipes #MomBoss.”

In the video, Charan’s grandmother endearingly says he is similar to Lord Krishna who also relished fresh butter.

A few days back, Charan took up the Real Man challenge on social media, after being nominated by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

He was seen mopping the floor, watering the plants and making coffee in the kitchen. As the Yevadu actor shared his outstanding routine on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Done @ssrajamouli garu!!Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load. #BetheREALMAN. I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge.”

Here it is Jakkana @ssrajamouli .



మన ఇంట్లో ప్రేమలు ఆప్యాయతలే కాదు. పనులను కూడా పంచుకుందాం. It is fun when you share the work load. #BetheREALMAN



I now nominate Bala Babai, @KChiruTweets Garu, @iamnagarjuna Babai, @VenkyMama Garu and @sivakoratala Garu for this challenge. pic.twitter.com/FqydRiR6Jl — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 21, 2020

Ram Charan has collaborated with Rajamouli for his next period action project titled RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The magnum opus will feature NTR Jr. and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

