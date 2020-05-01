MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Telugu Star Ram Charan is Learning How to Make Butter with His Grandmother's Recipe

Telugu Star Ram Charan is Learning How to Make Butter with His Grandmother's Recipe

Ram Charan has been actively participating in household chores during the coronavirus lockdown.

Share this:

South star Ram Charan has been actively participating in household chores during the coronavirus lockdown. He recently shared a delightful video on Instagram where we see him in the kitchen with his mother Surekha and grandmother Anjana Devi.

The clip shows the women teaching the Magadheera actor how to make homemade butter. Ram Charan tried his hand after observing his grandmom with paramount attention.

The Rangasthalam actor wrote in the caption, “Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them #GrandmaRecipes #MomBoss.”

In the video, Charan’s grandmother endearingly says he is similar to Lord Krishna who also relished fresh butter.

A few days back, Charan took up the Real Man challenge on social media, after being nominated by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

He was seen mopping the floor, watering the plants and making coffee in the kitchen. As the Yevadu actor shared his outstanding routine on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Done @ssrajamouli garu!!Let's take pride in doing chores at home! Let's be real men and help the women by sharing the work load. #BetheREALMAN. I further nominate Trivikram garu, @RanveerOfficial, @RanaDaggubati and @ImSharwanand to take up the challenge.”

Ram Charan has collaborated with Rajamouli for his next period action project titled RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The magnum opus will feature NTR Jr. and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres