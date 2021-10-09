Telugu Superstar Balakrishna’s 5 Much-touted Movies That Were Shelved

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a legend in the Telugu film industry. He has acted in more than 100 films over his 40-year-long career, and the 61-year-old actor-politician is still going strong. He continued the legacy of his father N.T. Rama Rao, who was a superstar of his time before becoming the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Balakrishna, who is popular as Balayya, will be next seen in the action flick “Akhanda", directed by Boyapati Srinu.

Balakrishna has enjoyed a successful career, but several films of his could never see the light of the day. The 61-year-old has a record of sorts in being part of films that never got made due to various reasons.

Bhagwan Srikrishna

Balakrishna received rave reviews for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the 2011 film Sri Rama Rajyam directed by Bapu. The 61-year-old, however, had planned another movie Bhagwan Srikrishna, but the project could not move beyond the announcement stage.

Narthanasala

Balakrishna had planned to make a mythological film in 2004. Filming for Narthanasala had even begun, but the untimely demise of actor Soundarya also meant the death of the project. Balakrishna last year streamed online 17 minutes of unreleased footage from the movie for the fans.

Vikrama Simha Bhupathi

Director Kodi Ramakrishna had completed 60 per cent of the shoot for Vikrama Simha Bhupathi with Balakrishna, but this project could not be completed due to various reasons. Like Narthanasala, it was reported that the makers could stream this unfinished movie online as well.

Rythu

Around 2017, Krishna Vamsi and Balakrishna approached Amitabh Bachchan for Rythu, but the latter turned down the offer, and the makers decided to simply shelve the project.

Hara Hara Mahadev

This project was announced in 2011, and B. Gopal was supposed to direct the film. But due to undisclosed reasons, Hara Hara Mahadev was shelved soon after its launch announcement.

