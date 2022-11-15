Telugu Superstar Krishna Dies: Alluri Seetarama Raju to Gudachari 116, a Look Back at His Memorable Roles

Veteran Telugu superstar Krishna, who is also the father of actor Mahesh Babu, died at age 80 on Tuesday, November 15. He was admitted to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was brought to the medical centre on Monday, where he was revived using CPR and was later shifted to the ICU for further treatment. On early Tuesday morning, the actor breathed his last.

Actor Krishna, born Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, is known for his major contribution to the Telugu industry, where he was a pioneer. In the loving memory of the evergreen star, here’s looking back at some of his memorable roles.

Simhasanam

This epic historical Telugu film that was released back in 1986 was not only helmed, written, and produced by Krishna, but he also played the male lead in the movie alongside Jaya Prada, Radha, and Mandakini. Based on a folklore tale, the movie was simultaneously shot in Hindi under the title Singhasan. Krishna played the role of the brave army chief, Vikrama Simha, of the kingdom of Dasarna.

Alluri Seetarama Raju

Helmed by V Ramachandra Rao, Alluri Seetarama Raju is a biographical action film that was released in 1974. The film depicts the life of Alluri Sitarama Raju, who was an Indian revolutionary, known for his contribution to the Rampa Rebellion of 1922-24. Actor Krishna played the titular role in this biopic.

Mosagallaku Mosagadu

Directed by KSR Das, the movie stars Krishna, Vijaya Nirmala, Nagabhushanam, and Kaikala Satyanarayana in pivotal roles. Set in the eighteenth century, in the anarchy prevailing after the Battle of Bobbili, the film revolves around tracing the lost treasure belonging to the Amaraveedu dynasty.

Pandanti Kapuram

With an ensemble cast of Krishan, Vijaya Nirmala, SV Ranga Rao, Jamuna, and more, this Telugu drama film was helmed by Lakshmi Deepak. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a man whose life takes a turn for worse after losing his job. Amidst constant bickering with his parents, he falls in love with a woman who further destroys his happiness. Actor Krishna played the main lead Ravi in the film.

Gudachari 116

Actor Krishna rose to prominence for introducing the cowboy genre to the Telugu screen with his spy film Gudachari 116 where he played the role of agent Gopi. Apart from him, this 1966 film also starred Jayalalitha, Rajanala, and Mukkamala in pivotal roles. Such was the commercial success of the film, that it spawned several unrelated sequels under the titles, James Bond 777 (Released in 1971), Agent Gopi (Released in 1978), Rahasya Gudachari (Released in 1981), and Gudachari 117 (Released in 1989).

Mahesh Babu has lost three of his family members this year. Before his father, his brother Ramesh Babu died in January while his mother, Indira Devi, passed away in September.

